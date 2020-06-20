Community activists call Juneteenth a prominent part of American History, african american community celebrates

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — June 19, 1865 marks the day the last group of enslaved people in the United States were set free. This day is also known as Juneteenth Independence Day, Emancipation Day and Black Independence Day.

President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, a formal order to free enslaved people in America. However, slave owners in Texas continued to hold enslaved people captive. Two years later, on June 19, the message of a ceased Civil War and an order to end slavery reached the enslaved people. Juneteenth is not recognized as a federal holiday, but the day is still celebrated as a commemoration of the end of slavery in the U.S.

Community activists in Peoria said Juneteenth is often overlooked, but a prominent part of history. Bernice Gordon-Young, founder of It Takes a Village, attributes the lack of knowledge on the subject to a lack of education in the classrooms.

“It’s been overlooked because people did not know including a lot of african american people did not know our own history,” Gordon-Young said. “That’s because it hasn’t been taught in the books in the manner which it should have been.”

Peoria County Auditor, Jessica Thomas, said people need to know American History in it’s entirety.

“We do need to look at America’s, history all of it and everyone needs to be educated on all of it to understand the significance and the importance of the holiday,” Thomas said.

While she said it would be nice if Juneteenth was a paid holiday, that does not take priority over people actually educating themselves and others about the day’s significance. “I don’t want this holiday to become commercialized,” she said.

Independence Day in the U.S. is celebrated on July 4. The day that represents the birth of America as an independent nation. Continental Congress approved the final draft of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. However, Thomas said Juneteenth should be the nation’s Independence Day because it is the day all Americans were declared free.

Although slavery ended 155 years ago, members of the black community question whether black people are actually free. Legally people can not be enslaved, but systematic racism and oppresion has bogged down the black race.

We’ve been fighting for over 400 years for freedom and to be taken equally and when the laws were founded for the country they weren’t talking about black people. Jessica Thomas, Peoria County Auditor

Black community activists said it is going to take more voices and collective action to make real change.

“It’s important that it’s not just African Amerian people saying we support African American people we need everybody to join hands,” Gordon-Young said.

Peter Kobak, a human rights activist in Peoria, said he became an ally to minorities by making mistakes, learning from them and teaching others. He uses not only his words to push the black community forward, but his actions.

“It’s not enough for me to say, oh I have a black friend or I read black authors or what not but to say if I don’t do anything, if I just live my life the same way, the system keeps going and my neighbors have a much different life than I do,” Kobak said.

Sincere Williams, a member of Young Revolution and The Black Justice Project said to be black you must be strong. “When you’re black you’re already set up for a life injustices,” he said.

While African Americans still face injustices and racial inequality today, community members said it will not affect their celebration.

“The national push for black liberation and equity, I think that it is imperative that we are here to celebrate black culture in the midst of so much pain,” community activist Spanky Edwards said.

If you want to attend Juneteenth celebrations this weekend click here for a list of events.