PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Community leaders are working to come up with a strategy to keep Peoria Public School (PPS) students safe this school year.

More than 50 people joined the Peoria Public’s Project Town Hall discussion Tuesday night.

The speakers ranged from PPS teachers to parents and security personnel. The Peoria Public’s Project is a group of citizens working to improve the schools and community services.

Community activist, Chama St. Louis, said these are the top concerns during the discussion:

Teachers needing more support in the classroom

There’s a lack of parent participation and engagement

Need for more investment in low-income areas



The behavioral coach at Trewyn School, Andrew Brown, said they’re training new teachers to take a more restorative approach.

“I just got cussed out by a third-grader you know I hear that all the time and well that’s the words that they have learned, and it doesn’t mean they can’t learn other words and other ways but if we are not going to stop and take the time to teach those skills to our children they are going to continue with what is already in their toolbox,” said Brown.

Chama St. Louis said the group will gather all the information collected tonight and come up with a strategy over the next month.