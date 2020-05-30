Community celebrates 8-year-old Jordan Wilson, drive-by funeral

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Friday, dozens of community members sat in their cars in front of T.W. Parks Chapel in Peoria. COVID-19 restrictions won’t allow traditional funerals, so 8-year-old Jordin Wilson’s family planned a drive by funeral, giving everyone a chance to say their last goodbyes.

Jordin suffered a gunshot wound to the chest on May 20 and died the same day. The Peoria Police said it was accidental gunfire because children were playing with a gun. Jordin’s aunt, Phyllis Wilson said they lived at the Dream Center Peoria together. DCP staff knew Jordin and said this is heartbreaking, adding they will support the family however they can.

“His memory is going to live on, we just remember the good things to try to help get us through each day and that hurt is going to be with everybody for a while that sadness is going to be with everybody,” Dream Center Peoria case manager Tammy Creamer said.

A man has been arrested in connection to the accidental shooting of Jordin. The Peoria Police Department arrested 35-year-old Robert L. Harris on Wednesday for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, obstructing justice/induce witness, two counts of endangering the life or health of a child, and reckless conduct. Harris’ bond was set at $30,000 and he’s due back in court June 16.