Community celebrates as Bartonville WWII veteran turns 100

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Celebrating a century lived and a country served, the Bartonville community celebrated World War II veteran Wade Wilson’s birthday Saturday afternoon.

Melissa Houston, a close friend of Wilson’s, organized the party and explained it also recognizes what he has done for his country.

“We wanted to celebrate Wade today, to let him know that he is very important, and a vital part of this country,” Houston said. “We appreciate what he has done for us.”

Houston met Wade while serving at The 50’s Diner in Peoria’s MetroCentre, and the two have formed a close and important relationship since.

“He’s one of my best friends,” Houston said. “I’d be lost without him, we talk every day.”

Wilson was hesitant to be around so many people, saying he’s not often the center of attention and an individualist, but he enjoyed his day surrounded by supportive friends.

Wilson received more than cake and presents. Houston collected hundreds of messages from people around the world wishing him a happy birthday.

“She said there were 200 that she brought in today, ” Wilson said. “They were from different places, overseas even.”

Several organizations from Bartonville helped provide food and decorations and attended the party, including officers from the police department, the Patriot Guard Riders, and members from Honor Flight.

Wilson served with the 142nd Infantry Regiment and 36th Infantry Division, traveled all across Europe and part of North Africa, earning multiple medals, including a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star.

Wilson said he’s proud of his service and has learned a lot in his 100 years, offering his wisdom to the next generation.

“Be good, honor your country, work hard, and take care of your family,” Wilson said.