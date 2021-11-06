Community celebrates ‘Hello Peoria’ collaborative mural

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Saturday, Nov. 6, Big Picture Peoria hosted a community dedication for the “Hello Peoria” mural located in downtown Peoria on Adams St. near Pecan St.

The event brought together many members of the community, including artists, Bradley University students, city leaders, and small business owners.

The mural is a collaboration between art students at Bradley University, spearheaded by artist and professor Heather Brammeier. She said when COVID-19 forced Bradley to shut down in-person classes, she came up with the idea to paint the building so her students could be outdoors and spaced out.

“These murals are meant to give people joy, and I know that they do because when I’m down here checking things out, I literally hear tires squeal as people turn to come into the parking lot to check things out,” Brammeier said.

She said each student painted their own mural, and then, she stepped in to complete the design. She said an artist from Uruguay, plus local volunteer artists, also collaborated.

“And [to] do something so big and so public is great. I mean, it’s great exposure for us and it’s great for the community, said student artist Savannah It just felt good to be a part of something this large in scale as a student. A lot of people don’t get that opportunity. So I feel very grateful.”