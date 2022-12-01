PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Community Children’s Theatre is bringing this classic play to life on the stage this winter. Check out our interview with the lead actor and the director to learn more about their production of Annie Jr.



The production will run from Wednesday, December 7th until Sunday, December 11th at the Peoria Players Theatre. The show starts at 7:00 PM during the weekdays. On Saturday, they will have two showings— one at 1:30 PM and another at 7:00 PM. On Sunday, there will only be one 1:30 PM showing. Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for children under 12.



If you would like to purchase tickets or if you want to find out more information on the show, then you can visit the Community Children’s Theatre website.