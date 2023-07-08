PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Saturday morning, dozens of locals came together to clean up the community.

It’s part of the eighth annual Great Neighbor Appreciation Week here in Peoria. Cleanup crews range from residents to students trying to do their part to show what it means to be a good neighbor.

Groups spread out at 9 a.m. at sites across the city, including Martin Luther King Jr. Park, the East Bluff Community Center, and Morton Square Park.

Neighborhood Enhancement Coordinator Kaylee Drea said being a great neighbor is easy, and it is something everyone can do.

“I think what makes somebody a great neighbor is really showing someone you care, not just for your corner of your community but the community at large,” said Drea.

East Bluff Community Center Executive Director Jenny Winne came out with her kids who attend camp at the community center. She said it is important to teach kids to respect the community they live in.

“It’s really important for us in the east bluff to support each other, support our neighbors, and support our community to make it the vibrant place we want it to be,” said Winne.