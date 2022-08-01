HOPEDALE, Ill. (WMBD) — Early Monday morning, many trees came crashing down in Hopedale, leaving residents to pick up the remaining pieces.

“Seeing weather like that, waking up like that, it’s one of my biggest fears,” said Hopedale resident, Chris Campbell.

Chris Campbell, his family, and the entire village woke up to heavy storm damage Monday morning.

“It was about 4:30, and he woke up,” said Crystal Howard.

“Next thing you know a tree hit our house, the house was starting to shake and that’s when I yelled out for her to get down in the basement,” said Campbell.

They said the storm only lasted about 15-20 minutes, but left behind a lot of damage.

“There was a hole the tree went through our bedroom, and we didn’t even notice until we went backstairs,” said Campbell.

Trees covered their home and the entire town as well.

“It seemed like the park got hit the worst, there were probably 6 or 8 trees there that are pretty much toast. All over town, got hit pretty good,” said Litwilier.

Chancy Litwilier is the maintenance supervisor for the village of Hopedale. He said they only have a three-man crew.

“About 5:30 a.m. Dave and I started this morning and then David took off about noon to take care of water and sewer stuff,” said Litwiller.

He said they only have a three-man crew, but during times like these, the community always comes together to pick up the pieces.

“Every time something like this happens, everyone teams up, neighbors help each other out, there were at least 1 or 2 guys who just got a truck of trailers going around helping whoever they can see needs help,” said Litwilier.