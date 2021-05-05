Community comes together, cheering on OSF patients

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – OSF patients had the chance to see the whole community come together, posters in hand, letting them know they’re not alone.

As COVID-19 limits visitations for patients, it means fewer interactions with loved ones. On Wednesday, Central Illinoisans gathered together to put smiles on children’s faces.

Peoria police, firefighters, Bradley cheerleaders, nurses, and sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis came together at the Jump Trading Simulation and Education Center parking lot, posters in hand to wave to patients.

The goal… to help bring cheer to OSF patients

The Pediatric Patient Manager at OSF Children’s Hospital, Tiffany Klein said visitations are limited to parents or guardians.

“That can be really trying especially for kids that are here for a long time, our pediatric oncology population that we see so… it’s just really great to see that there’s so much support in the community,” said Klein.

Most interactions are done digitally, through Facetime.

“A lot of social interaction between electronic devices so we are really grateful that we are in a time can have those for our patients but just being able to actually see people out here today I think it will be really beneficial for them,” said Klein.