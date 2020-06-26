Community demands justice in unsolved murder cases

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — Thursday, the Alexis Camry Scott campaign invited friends and family of unsolved murder cases in Peoria to rally outside of the Peoria Police Department.

Alexis Camry Scott went missing at a party in Peoria in 2017. Nearly three years later she still has not been found.

Organizers said the people paid to seek justice need to be held accountable for cases like these and others that have left families without closure.

The Police Department does not communicate with the families. They are not transparent with the families they do not follow up on leads in a timely manner and they are kind of pushed off. Dusti Moultrie, Alexis Camry Scott Campaign

They also explained why they want they want the city to defund the police.