Community finishes Southside Peoria rain garden

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Community members put the finishing touches on a rain garden in Peoria’s Southside, Saturday, Oct. 23, hoping to add appeal to the neighborhood and help solve the city’s combined sewer overflow problem.

Volunteers said the rain garden will absorb excess water that runs off structures and into the streets with the help of underground drainage systems and landscaping.

Clyde Gulley, a former city council member, and the project organizer applied and received a Green Infrastructure Grant from the city after looking for ways to reduce flooding in the area. He bought a property next to his home on Starr and Arago and, with the money, began renovations in September.

Gulley and volunteers started renovations in September. He said the garden will reduce flooding while adding green space and beautifying the neighborhood.

“If the Southside of Peoria, this area, can be a beautiful, aesthetic place, guess what, all of Peoria can be that,” Gulley said. “So we start here, hopefully, this is a nucleus, the foundation, of something that can grow on the far Southside.”

Gulley said he hopes it inspires people to apply for the grant and build more rain gardens in the city.

To learn more about the City of Peoria Rain Garden grant application, go here.