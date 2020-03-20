Community Foundation is awarding 2 Central Illinois organizations to address food insecurity

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The Community Foundation of Central Illinois announced that it will be awarding $60,000 to two local organizations Friday.

The money was awarded as part of the 2020 Ending Hunger Together grant. Both the Tazewell County Heath department and Southside farmers market will be awarded $30,000 to address the local food insecurities.

The organizations applied for the grant together as HEAL Food Systems Partners.

Kim Keenan of the Tazewell County Health Department said she feels blessed to be able to improve healthy food access in the community.

“We feel blessed to be able to continue to build the HEAL partnership into year two with working on Ending Hunger Together with the Community Foundation of Central Illinois. Our greatest success from year one has been to build trust between dedicated organizations working to improve healthy food access to our most vulnerable. This partnership tests the alignment of programming through 4 community-based projects. It is our hope that these projects will continue to produce wonderful outcomes, generate new and innovative ideas as well as foster healthy collaborative relationships between partners,” Keenan said.

The Community Foundation of Central Illinois also announced that it will be committing $25,000 to the Central Illinois Disaster Recovery fund for the local COVID-19 relief effort.