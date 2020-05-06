Community Foundation of Central Illinois awards $112,000 for area COVID-19 relief efforts

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Twenty-three local organizations are receiving funding for COVID-19 relief efforts thanks to the Community Foundation of Central Illinois (CFCI).
The CFCI announced the first round grant recipients of the Central Illinois Disaster Recovery Fund on Wednesday, including $20,000 for the Heart of Illinois United Way to further support their grantmaking related to COVID-19. These grants will provide flexible financial support to nonprofit partners within the CFCI service area. In total, $112,000 was awarded.
See below for the full list of recipients:
|Heart of Illinois United Way – $20,000
|Family Core – $4,000
|Heart of Illinois Harvest – $5,000
|Greater Peoria Family YMCA – $4,000
|Mackinaw Community Center Food Pantry Inc. – $5,000
|Heartland Health Services – $4,000
|Open Heart Food Bank – $5,000
|Midwest Food Bank Peoria – $4,000
|Peoria Grown – $5,000
|Neighborhood House – $4,000
|Peoria Public Schools Foundation – $5,000
|Peoria Friendship House – $4,000
|Safe Families for Children Alliance – $5,000
|Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois -$4,000
|St. Paul’s Episcopal Church – $5,000
|The Center For Youth and Family Solutions -$4,000
|Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Peoria -$4,000
|The Salvation Army Peoria -$4,000
|Center for Prevention of Abuse – $4,000
|Illinois Ability Sports – $3,000
|Children’s Home Association of Illinois – $4,000
|New Life Christian Church of Peoria Illinois – $2,000
|Crittenton Centers – $4,000
“CFCI is thankful we can support our nonprofit partners in their service to the community,” said Mark Roberts, President and CEO of CFCI. “We know the need is great, and that many nonprofits need our help now more than ever. We invite donors, including individuals, corporations, private foundations and all others, to donate to the Central Illinois Disaster Recovery Fund to help magnify our support of local COVID-19 relief efforts.”
CFCI was established in 1985.