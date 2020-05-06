Closings
Community Foundation of Central Illinois awards $112,000 for area COVID-19 relief efforts

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Twenty-three local organizations are receiving funding for COVID-19 relief efforts thanks to the Community Foundation of Central Illinois (CFCI).

The CFCI announced the first round grant recipients of the Central Illinois Disaster Recovery Fund on Wednesday, including $20,000 for the Heart of Illinois United Way to further support their grantmaking related to COVID-19. These grants will provide flexible financial support to nonprofit partners within the CFCI service area. In total, $112,000 was awarded.

See below for the full list of recipients:

Heart of Illinois United Way – $20,000Family Core – $4,000
Heart of Illinois Harvest – $5,000Greater Peoria Family YMCA – $4,000
Mackinaw Community Center Food Pantry Inc. – $5,000Heartland Health Services – $4,000
Open Heart Food Bank – $5,000Midwest Food Bank Peoria – $4,000
Peoria Grown – $5,000Neighborhood House – $4,000
Peoria Public Schools Foundation – $5,000Peoria Friendship House – $4,000
Safe Families for Children Alliance – $5,000Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois -$4,000
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church – $5,000The Center For Youth and Family Solutions -$4,000
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Peoria -$4,000The Salvation Army Peoria -$4,000
Center for Prevention of Abuse – $4,000Illinois Ability Sports – $3,000
Children’s Home Association of Illinois – $4,000New Life Christian Church of Peoria Illinois – $2,000
Crittenton Centers – $4,000 

“CFCI is thankful we can support our nonprofit partners in their service to the community,” said Mark Roberts, President and CEO of CFCI. “We know the need is great, and that many nonprofits need our help now more than ever. We invite donors, including individuals, corporations, private foundations and all others, to donate to the Central Illinois Disaster Recovery Fund to help magnify our support of local COVID-19 relief efforts.”

CFCI was established in 1985.

