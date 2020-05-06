Community Foundation of Central Illinois awards $112,000 for area COVID-19 relief efforts

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Twenty-three local organizations are receiving funding for COVID-19 relief efforts thanks to the Community Foundation of Central Illinois (CFCI).

The CFCI announced the first round grant recipients of the Central Illinois Disaster Recovery Fund on Wednesday, including $20,000 for the Heart of Illinois United Way to further support their grantmaking related to COVID-19. These grants will provide flexible financial support to nonprofit partners within the CFCI service area. In total, $112,000 was awarded.

See below for the full list of recipients:

Heart of Illinois United Way – $20,000 Family Core – $4,000 Heart of Illinois Harvest – $5,000 Greater Peoria Family YMCA – $4,000 Mackinaw Community Center Food Pantry Inc. – $5,000 Heartland Health Services – $4,000 Open Heart Food Bank – $5,000 Midwest Food Bank Peoria – $4,000 Peoria Grown – $5,000 Neighborhood House – $4,000 Peoria Public Schools Foundation – $5,000 Peoria Friendship House – $4,000 Safe Families for Children Alliance – $5,000 Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Illinois -$4,000 St. Paul’s Episcopal Church – $5,000 The Center For Youth and Family Solutions -$4,000 Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Peoria -$4,000 The Salvation Army Peoria -$4,000 Center for Prevention of Abuse – $4,000 Illinois Ability Sports – $3,000 Children’s Home Association of Illinois – $4,000 New Life Christian Church of Peoria Illinois – $2,000 Crittenton Centers – $4,000

“CFCI is thankful we can support our nonprofit partners in their service to the community,” said Mark Roberts, President and CEO of CFCI. “We know the need is great, and that many nonprofits need our help now more than ever. We invite donors, including individuals, corporations, private foundations and all others, to donate to the Central Illinois Disaster Recovery Fund to help magnify our support of local COVID-19 relief efforts.”

CFCI was established in 1985.