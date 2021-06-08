Community Foundation of Central Illinois awards $20,000 to local organizations to support COVID-19 relief

PEORIA, Ill. (WBMD) — The Community Foundation of Central Illinois (CFCI) announced the fourth round of grant recipients for the Central Illinois Disaster Recovery Fund.

CFCI funded five organizations to further support their efforts related to COVID-19. These grants will provide flexible financial support to nonprofit partners within the CFCI service area who are still responding to needs as a result of COVID-19, according to a press release.

“Through the Central Illinois Disaster Recovery Fund, we have granted over $253,000 to our local nonprofit partners directly supporting residents and families who have been most affected by ongoing health, economic, and social impacts since the onset of COVID-19. We know the need has been great, and we are glad to support them in this way,” said Mark Roberts, President and CEO of CFCI.

The awards and amounts are as follows: