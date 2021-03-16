Community Foundation of Central Illinois awards $50,000 to local programs aimed at addressing food insecurity

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — HEAL Food System Partners and Peoria Grown‘s Market 309 have each been awarded $25,000 to help address food insecurity issues in the community by the Community Foundation of Central Illinois (CFCI).

CFCI announced the selection of the 2021 Ending Hunger Together grant recipients on Tuesday, March 16.

The Tazewell County Health Department leads the HEAL Food System Partners project.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to continue building the HEAL partnership into its third year by working on Ending Hunger Together with the Community Foundation of Central Illinois. Our greatest success from our first year was building trust between dedicated organizations working to improve healthy food access to our most vulnerable. This partnership tests the alignment of programming through four community-based projects. Our hope is for these projects to continue producing wonderful outcomes, generate new and innovative ideas and foster healthy collaborative relationships between partners.” Amy Fox, Tazewell County Health Department

Market 309 opened earlier this year and is housed within the Logan Recreation Center. It provides individuals and families in Peoria’s 61605 zip code access to healthy food during business hours.