PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It has been five years since Peoria woman Alexis Camry Scott vanished without a trace, and on Saturday, community members held an event in her name.

Alexis Day was held at Laura Bradley Park. Every year on the anniversary of Scott’s disappearance, family and friends gather together to show their support for her mother April, and Scott’s son TJ.

The event included food, fellowship, and information on voter registration and domestic violence resources.

Family friend Sarah Martin said they do not want the community to forget about Scott. She said they need continuous support from the community to help keep the search and hope alive.

“When we do searches, we just need the community support because people don’t show up until it’s their own family or friend,” Martin said. “But we need help. Her mom and TJ deserve to know where she is.”

Martin said she will continue to help the family look for Scott until she is found. Peoria Police is also offering a $2,500 reward for information that will help in finding Scott.