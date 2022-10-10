HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — A community is coming together to help a local farm’s harvest, it’s a story that’s making us Central Illinois proud.

For 51 years, those that know Hanna City farmer Kevin Sipp best say his heart has always been with farming, helping his family farm in more ways than one.

“He’s just like every farmer, from electrical wiring to plumbing, to mechanical work,” said Dennis Brooks, a friend of Kevin Sipp.

In February 2017, Sipp was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer but still continued to work. Unfortunately, over the last few months, his condition has worsened.

“It’s just to the point where they can do nothing more for him. So it’s just keeping comfort and giving him his wishes the best you can,” Brooks said.

One of his wishes is to keep the family farm running.

Monday, dozens of farmers and community members donated their time and equipment to help harvest 640 acres at Sipp Farms.

“You didn’t have to call, they called you. I mean we’ve got a waiting list pages long, in case somebody breaks down,” Brooks said.

Brooks said the community harvest shows what farmers always do and that’s having each other’s back.

“It’s just like when you were growing up in the old days if you were shy of something you needed to make a cake, you went to the neighbor and borrowed an egg or whatever. The farmers still do that today, it’s a tradition, it’s family,” Brooks said.

One of Sipp’s daughters, Abby Oedewalt, said to see the support shown for her father is simply heartwarming.

“To see everyone come and love him and support him and Sipp Farms, it’s something you’ll never see again, it’s amazing,” Oedewalt said.

Kevin’s wife Willa said she is very thankful for those who came out to keep his wish going.