PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Family and friends packed the Veterans Pub and bar in Peoria Sunday for a LaSalle county teen fighting colon cancer.

The benefit was dedicated to 16-year-old Landon McAlpine. The event included food, live music, and raffles to help with medical costs.

McAlpine is a junior at Ottawa high school, his family said he was diagnosed in January of this year with stage 4 colon cancer. Landon’s mother, Raven McAlpine, said that upon arriving at the benefit, the place was filled with people, and they are overwhelmed with the amount of support from the community.

“It’s been pretty rough, he’s undergoing chemo. He does chemo every two weeks, and tomorrow he actually goes in for his third treatment. He’s doing good, we’ve had some bumps in the road but the last two to three weeks have been good so that’s all that matters,” said McAlpine.

McAlpine encourages everyone to stay on top of screenings.