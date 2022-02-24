TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — A Tremont man dedicates his time to help others, but now the community is coming together to help him.

Erik Jones is a Tremont native and former marine. Jones volunteers at Share Closet in Tremont, and said it changed his life.

“I’m 43 years old, and I feel like I just now found out what it is to be loved,” said Jones.

Jones said the people he works with at Share Closet are like family to him.

“We joke, we have fun, it makes the day go by quick. It’s also nice knowing we’re doing a good thing for the community,” said Jones.

An employee there, Zach Hasty, created a Go Fund Me page to help raise funds for Jones’ prosthetic legs. Currently, Jones is in a wheelchair, which makes it difficult for him to move around.

“Every time I walk in, he’s super excited, and he always has a smile,” said Hasty. “I think that’s how everyone at the Share Closet feels about Erik. He makes you feel very welcome, he’s glad to see you, and I’ve heard from customers the same way they remember him.”

Jones suffers from a genetic disorder that causes blood clots as well as vascular and lymphedema problems

“My legs swell, and it causes a lot of pain. With the restriction, both of my legs were dying from the knee down. I have to get my left leg removed, when I removed my right, I thought my life was over,” said Jones.

Despite the pain and depression, Jones said it is his work at the ministry and faith in God that keeps him going.

“It’s just an amazing feeling. I can’t explain it. I feel a lot more at peace. I used to be very materialistic, [and] everything revolved around work, succeeding, and always getting more,” said Jones.