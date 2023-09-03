PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Dozens of community members gathered at Martin Luther King Junior Park Saturday afternoon, to pray for an end to gun violence plaguing the city of Peoria.

Locals gathered in the prayer service singing and calling for change in the community.

Milton Boyce led the service and is calling for an end to the violence.

” Some kind of collaborative way to come to resolve this issue and the violence going on in this community. I got people from different denominations, different races, different cultural backgrounds just everyone who has a shared concern for what’s going on in the community,” said Boyce.

He said he hopes to host more public community prayers in the near future.