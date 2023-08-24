PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two homicides and two shootings happening within 30 hours in one day in the same area is putting some Peorians on edge.

As the city’s East Bluff recovers from the string of violence earlier this week, community leaders are searching for solutions. This includes East Bluff Community Center Executive Director Jenny Winne, who believes the answer begins in the household.

“If parents are in the homes, helping with homework, having curfews, things like that, I think that it should start in the home, but then roll over into the community just to underline that things can get better in this area,” Winne said.

The East Bluff Community Center provides support services and programs for those in the neighborhood. Winne says the center and other programs in the city keep young people out of trouble.

“The programs all around the city are here for a reason and they’re here for our children to keep them safe, keep them out of trouble, and keeping them off the streets,” she said.

The East Bluff falls under 3rd district Peoria city council member Tim Riggenbach’s district. He believes coming up with creative solutions is paramount.

“You’re not going to flip a switch and take care of the problem, but it’s laying the foundation so that as these kids grow and mature, they’re going to have opportunities that the kids before them didn’t,” Riggenbach said.

Winne also mentioned the importance of the support services and youth programs offered throughout Peoria. She said that she doesn’t want to know what would happen if these programs didn’t exist.

“You know that your kid is getting tutoring and things like that, so it’s true that if those kids aren’t utilizing those programs, we might have a lot more crime in our area than we do at this point,” Winne said.

Riggenbach also said the Peoria police department is swearing in 16 new officers Monday. He said having more officers on the street will be an asset as they try to curb violence in the city.