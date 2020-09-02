Community members call for removal of Columbus statue, giving context during virtual town hall

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Columbus Statue Removal Coalition will host a virtual town hall Thursday, Sept. 3.

The Peoria Democratic Socialists of America, Queer Activists Collective, Black Justice Project, Change Peoria, NAACP Peoria Branch, ACLU of Illinois and Heart of Illinois will provide their perspective on on the Christopher Columbus statue and why the figure should be come down.

Last month, the group called for the immediate removal of the Christopher Columbus statue at Laura Bradley Park and gave input at the Peoria Park District board meeting.

Local leaders said they plan to provide historical context and inform people about how they can convince board members to take the statue down.

The webinar will be moderated by Marcus Supreme of Strictly Hip-Hop 90.7 FM.

Click here to register for the virtual event.