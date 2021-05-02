Community members ‘Chalk the Walk’ for Teacher Appreciation Week

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Outside Wilder-Waite Elementary School in Peoria, children enjoyed Italian ice and drawing with sidewalk chalk on the pavement.

The Wilder-Waite Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) threw a “Chalk the Walk” event Sunday, May 2. According to Paola Lamanna, PTO president, it kicked off Staff Appreciation Week at the school.

“We absolutely love all of our staff,” Lamanna said. “Everybody from the teachers to the principal to the bus drivers and custodian crew. They all wear multiple hats throughout the week and the school year. So we appreciate everything they do and just want to show them a little love.”

Messages of thanks and appreciation were left on the pavement as a surprise to the faculty and staff to see Monday morning.

“Throughout the week we’ll be giving out different gifts and little surprises for them everyday,” Lamanna said.