Community members come together for Taft Homes Cleanup

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A clean sweep goes a long way as community activists, volunteers and neighbors dedicated Sunday afternoon to cleaning up the Taft Homes.

Aaron Chess, who’s running for 1st District Councilman, hosted the event in the public housing complex. He said the Taft Homes are typically neglected.

“Taft Homes, a place that needs positivity,” Chess said. “A place that needs some hard, warm welcoming.”

Chess said the area is underfunded and many homes are in need of repairs. He said there are residents who are dealing with leaking roofs and ceilings that are caving in and he wanted to show them they’re not being overlooked. Chess said many tenants have expressed gratitude for the cleanup.

“They’re happy to see that there are people that really care about them,” Chess said. “There are people that are willing to help. There are resources available.”

Volunteers like Lorenzo Watson-Lemarche said helping others is motivation.

“Knowing that I can make an impact on someone else’s community, I can’t explain it,” Watson-Lemarche said. “It just makes me feel good because I know it’ll make them feel good and seeing the kids in the community come out just feels amazing.”

According to a news press release back in June, Taft homes are scheduled for demolition in April 2021 and a new development is expected to be constructed in its place.

Michael Smallberger, the coordinator for Peoria Cleanup Volunteers, said Sunday’s cleanup and cook-out was also a way for residents to enjoy and appreciate the area while they still can.

“Cleaning up trash is metamorphical in a lot of ways,” Smallberger said. “We’re cleaning up the actual trash but we’re also providing an opportunity for people to come out and to care. You know to care about where they live.”

Chess said he also wants the cleanup effort to be an example set for the next generation.

“I’m just giving our youth a way to see that this is how you get things done,” Chess said. “You actually get into the trenches and you do the groundwork,” Chess said.

