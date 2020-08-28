Community members encourage more Black voter participation with Peoria registrations

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A group of community members is working to increase voter participation in Peoria.
Friday marks National Black Voter Registration Day. The day’s goal is to engage Black voters in this election season through different education initiatives. Anyone eligible to vote can register at multiple locations across Peoria until 2 p.m. The sites include the following:
- St. Paul Baptist Church (114 W. Forrest Hill Ave.)
- Carver Center (710 W. Percy Baker Jr. Ave.)
- Sou’s Chef (1311 SW Adams St. and 814 Spring St.)
