Community members flock to participate in Bloomington’s 43rd annual Turkey Trot

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A large crowd gathered at Miller Park early Thanksgiving morning to participate in the City of Bloomington’s 43rd annual Turkey Trot.

The city provided three different trots and collected food donations to give to Home Sweet Home Ministries in Bloomington.

Neal McKenry, the Athletics Program Manager with the city’s parks, recreation, and cultural arts department, said he was happy with the big turnout.

“It’s fantastic. It’s one of the city’s premier events, [and] we’re just happy to provide it to the community,” said McKenry.

After taking a break last year due to safety concerns with COVID-19, McKenry said this year’s return has been a success.

“We’ve had a fantastic turnout. I’d estimate probably 1,300-1,400 people are out today having fun,” he said.

One of those people having fun was Trevor Gearhart, who said he was happy to get out on Thanksgiving to participate in the trot.

“It’s for a terrific cause. Any time we can give back to our local community, I wanna do that. But, it’s also a great way to get exercise, and get out there before those turkey pounds come with Thanksgiving dinner,” he said with a laugh.

For him personally, completing the trot was an accomplishment of its own.

“I’ve lost 40lbs in the last year, and so the thought of doing this a couple years ago probably wasn’t very realistic, but I love to be able to get out here and enjoy God’s creation,” said Gearhart.

Leaders with the city said they’re excited to continue on this year’s success, next Thanksgiving.