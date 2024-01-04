PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Planning and Zoning Commission held a hearing on Jan. 4 to vote on the request to rezone a property from a vacant residential lot to a commercial lot in preparations for development.

Seneca Companies proposed a convenience store, gas station, and car wash hybrid be built on the empty lot at the corner of War Memorial Drive and North Sheridan Road. Residents of the surrounding neighborhood signed petitions and spoke in opposition at the meeting.

“It would be better done elsewhere, and in my estimation, better done not at all. Because we don’t need to have another place to worship our vehicles, instead of being friendly to each other. And we don’t need more fast food,” one community member stated.

Residents brought up issues such as litter from snack wrappers brought at the convenience store, light disrupting the surrounding homes at night, and most prominently, increasing traffic at an already busy intersection.

“There’s constantly people having difficulty getting into the correct lane, and if you put a left turn now coming from the northbound to that site, you’re going to have traffic backed up into the intersection during periods of time.” said community member Frank Rezac.