Community members going ‘over the edge’ for a good cause in the twin cities

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal and the Child Protection Network came together to host the second annual “Over The Edge” event Friday.

Celebrity rappellers, including WMBD Anchor Mark Welp, started 111 feet above the ground and climbed down the Marriott Hotel and Conference center in Normal.

The brave souls raised money as teams or individuals for The Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal and the Child Protection Network.

Samantha Stevenson, Director of Development at the Child Protection Network, said they hope to continue the progress they’ve made this year into future events.

“Really happy that the companies in our area have really embraced this thrill-seeking adventure,” Stevenson said. “So this year we should be doubling our net revenue from the event from year one.”

Of the 89 people that have signed up to rappel, 72 will be going over the edge Saturday. The event raised nearly $70,000 this year.

All money raised will help fund their organizations and provide services to local youth.