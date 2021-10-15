Community members honor “Peoria Jewel” with street naming

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – The Peoria community is recognizing a World War 2 and Korean War veteran with an honorary street naming in the city’s Fourth District.

The Forest Hill Homeowners Association celebrated Bill Allen Friday morning. Family and friends who came out to the ceremony called Allen a “Peoria Jewel” who was known to frequently pick up trash and litter as well as help beautify his subdivision for decades.

They said his dedication to the area lasted until his health forced him to stop. Neighbors said Allen passed away on June 9 at the age of 93.

The city officially designated the area of Forrest Hill from Sterling to Old Trail Road as “Bill Allen Way.”

Allen’s wife, Ann, said she’s proud of her husband’s commitment, and she said Friday’s dedication almost brought tears to her eyes.

“Bill was just the person, he was wonderful, he just loved everybody,” Ann said. “He was just a good neighbor and a good friend and a good husband. We thought he deserved it because he gave many years to the nature conservancy, and he just loved nature.”

Neighbors said Allen would have turned 94 on Saturday, Oct. 16. His wife said she’s happy his name is forever stamped over the area where he dedicated so much time to enhance.