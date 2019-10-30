Community members in Bloomington can now learn when there are traffic delays and road closures

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — A new tool will help drivers avoid traffic delays and road closures in the Twin Cities.

The Public Works Department is sharing its road construction distribution list with community members. As a result, you can now join an email serving list, that will share updates and news releases with announcements.

Anyone is allowed to sign up, but it must be by November 1st.

If you are interested visit the following link, and select the “Road Construction” tab.

If you have any questions, contact the Public Works Department at 309-434-2225.