Community members in Bloomington will soon be able to let off steam

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Community members in Bloomington will soon be able to release some anger at a new business.

City leaders approved a special permit for a soon to be axe throwing sports facility. The business located on Grove street, will allow people to join in on the latest craze of axe throwing.

Leaders say the new space will help make Bloomington the place to be.

“I think the use itself brings additional ammenties to the surrounding neighborhood,” said Katie Simpson, City Planner. “It’s unique to the area so it helps promote Bloomington as a destination.”

Now that the business has the special use permit they only have to get their business permits.

The Owners say they hoping to have the facilty open by next year.

