Community members in Mclean County helping people cope with COVID-19

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A quick trip to the grocery store for essential items isn’t easy for everyone anymore due to the spread of COVID-19

But a group of people is working to keep the most vulnerable at home.

The group is called the McLean County COVID-19 Mutual Aid and they will run errands for anyone that is high-risk of becoming infected.

That includes people that are over 60, have a compromised immune system, have underlying health conditions, have limited mobility, are currently sick or don’t have access to other local support.

What started as a Facebook group now has over 80 volunteers ready to help out anyone that needs it.

If you or someone you know needs errands done call 309-839-9496 for English or 309-232-8902 for Spanish.

Callers will be directed to a voicemail, where they can leave a message of what they need. A mutual aid volunteer will then call back to confirm the errands they need to be done.