Community members learn the importance of fair redistricting maps

PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) — The community rallied together at Bradley University for fair maps for Illinois law makers.

The Fair Map Amendment and 2020 Census Rally kicked off Friday afternoon.

The group learned how the census count ties together with drawing redistricting maps. The group also learned about how to change the way redistricting maps are drawn for the state.

Brad McMillan with the Leadership Institute says those interested can sign up and bring about fair elections.

“Currently, a few politicians behind closed doors with no transparency are gonna draw gerrymandered map. Our constitutional amendment would turn it over to an independent commision that would have 30 public hearings in the state and they would draw fair maps,” said Brad McMillan.

“We want fair congressional maps and we want fair legislative maps, and other states have done this recently, california, arizona, many others and the bottom line is when you have fair maps, you have better government,” said McMillan.

The maps drawn this year will govern the elections for the general assembly until 2033.