Community members rally in front of Peoria Police Department to support law enforcement

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Some community members said police officers need more respect. Tuesday, organizers gathered in front of the Peoria Police Station to give thanks and show appreciation to law enforcement.

The recent demands regarding de-funding the police and anti-police protests started a call to action for unity and act of kindness to local law enforcement. The organizer of today’s rally, Allison Salinas, who also said she is running for US Senate 2022 said people need to understand how important police are and how difficult their job is.

“Make people understand we can’t defund the police because who are we going to call? You know, we can’t do this without them,” She said. “When we need their help we need them to be there. And they need to know they are cared about and respected and wanted for them to be there.”

Salinas said she is making it a priority to show appreciation to police officers everywhere. Today she gave out Starbucks coffee and scones to members of the Peoria Police Department. On August 15 she said she will go to Springfield to do the same thing.

