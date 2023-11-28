PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Peoria City/County’s Joint Commission on Racial Justice and Equity invited community members to a forum tonight to discuss achieving the end of racial disparity in the area.

The forum was held at Neighborhood House, a local nonprofit organization. The commission shared statistics on the various aspects of racial disparity in Peoria County, including wealth and health.

There was an emphasis on the commission’s eight areas of focus. Those focus areas are child & youth development, economic development & jobs, environment & climate, health & human services, quality housing, information technology, justice, and transportation & mobility.

Tim Bertschy is one of the co-chairs of the steering committee on the commission. He was able to discuss what he hoped would happen during the forum.

“We’re anticipating getting input from the community about their own particular stories, their experience in each of these areas, and the concept is to help inform the work that we’re doing in finding solutions to issues of racial disparity in our communities,” he said.

Mary Peterson helped Bertschy host the forum and is also a commission co-chair. She believes that community involvement is key to ending racial disparity in Peoria.

“We want to hear what they have to say. They have a voice in terms of how we move forward in developing strategies to combat racism in the county and in the city, especially in the government,” she said.

The Joint Commission on Racial Justice and Equity was launched in Peoria County back in 2021.

Tonight’s forum was the first one the commission has put on, and Bertschy said they hope to hold another one in a few months.