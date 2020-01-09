Community members show support for students in and out of the classroom at PPS Foundation annual breakfast

PEORIA, Ill. — Nearly 300 community members celebrated the Peoria Public Schools Foundation at the annual 365 breakfast Thursday morning.

The non-profit foundation provides students with unique opportunities, giving them a brighter future. The foundation helps thousands of students reach their full potential.

“It takes the entire village,” said PPS Superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat.

The foundation supports local students and schools through grants, scholarships, programs, and more.

“All the work that we do I would say provides additional experiences and opportunities for our students. And the more that they can get in that way, helps them succeed beyond high school,” said Cindy Morris, the president of the PPS Foundation.

Dr. Desmoulin-Kherat says she sees firsthand the difference the foundation makes in a child’s education.

“Any help that’s needed, I can call on the foundation, our teachers can call on the foundation, we can call on the foundation for additional support,” said Desmoulin-Kherat.

And the impact is lasting, going beyond a student’s school experience.

Dr. Marquita Davis, an alumna of Manual High School, said she still looks back on her public school education with pride.

“What it taught me moving beyond here is that the places that we go beyond the walls of Peoria, beyond the school system, it’s always about learning how to communicate, learning how to collaborate with your friends and peers, and just how to develop community,” said Dr. Davis.

Dr. Davis says the foundation’s work shows students that people in their community care want them to succeed.

“They really want to pour into this and they want to show kids that they believe in them, that they think this is worth investing in, and that the public school is the place where most of these kids are,” said Dr. Davis.