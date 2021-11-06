Community members sponsor more than 100 children at CASA fundraiser

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — CASAblanca returns in-person at East Peoria’s Paradise Hotel and Casino, Saturday, Nov. 6, hosting their local ‘Dancing with the Stars’ competition to raise money for young victims of abuse and neglect.

The 16th Annual CASAblanca fundraiser is hosted by CASA Tenth Judicial Circuit, a volunteer organization which advocates for children within the Juvenile Abuse and Neglect Court System. The fundraiser helps support the Court Appointed Special Advocates and fund services they provide.

Along with dinner, awards and raffles, 600 people had the opportunity to sponsor a child for a year.

Karoline Seitz-Goddard, a Co-Chair of CASA, said this is their biggest fundraiser of the year, making it possible to make sure kids in the system find a permanent and safe home quickly.

“In general, the cost to sponsor a child is about 1,500 dollars a year, and what that will ultimately do is, if a CASA is involved, often the time that the child will spend in the court system is greatly reduced,” Seitz-Goddard said.

Saturday night, CASA exceeded it’s goal, sponsoring more than 100 children at the event.

To learn more about CASA and their mission, visit their website.