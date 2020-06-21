Community members stage a peaceful protest to reopen Peoria County businesses

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More organized rallies emerge in Peoria as frustration grows for all businesses to be able to fully reopen.

Community members held a peaceful protest in front of the Peoria City/County Health Department on Saturday. The crowd’s message was it’s time to fully open the county’s businesses.

Allison Salinas organized the protest that brought out dozens of supporters and business owners. She said she got the idea for the protest after putting on a graduation on May 29 in Springfield for students who weren’t able to walk across the stage.

“It’s about unity, respect, and our constitution,” Salinas said. “It’s not enough to sit down and want change but to stand up and make change.”

Salinas said since the health department issued cease and desist orders to business owners, she wanted to bring their message directly to them.

“It’s about all businesses that have been forced to close down and or harassed and bullied into what they want to happen,” Salinas said. “I want to see these businesses collectively open up their doors.”

She said the protest featured community members and politicians from different political parties gathering in prayer, listening to Toby Keith music while business owners spoke about the hardships of losing money due to closures.

“I’m a firm believer that if you don’t put yourself on the front line you won”t get anything done,” Salinas said.

Salinas said she’s organizing another peaceful protest on July 3 at the Peoria Police Department to celebrate the community’s officers. She also said she’s running for United States Senate in 2022 against Senator Tammy Duckworth.