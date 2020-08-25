Community members will be able to vote in Grossinger Motors Arena this year

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Community members in McLean county now have a new place to cast their ballots.

This year the state is requiring election authorities create a voting center that’s easy for everyone in their jurisdiction. So on Monday night the Bloomington council voted to turn Grossinger Motors Arena into a precinct.

Leaders say the decision was a no brainer as they expect this to be the largest turnout to date. However, they’re also planning for the future, saying because its acting as a voting center this year, they may keep it in place for later years.

“This is one of those opportunities out of COVID that you get creative,” said city Manager Tim Gleason. “We are already saying there are several instances, such as, outdoor dinning in the downtown that we think is going to turn in to a forever thing for the community, and this could be yet another.”

The general election is on November 3rd.

Market Street Garage:

Also at council, the much needed repairs to the Market Street parking garage will be made immediately.

Monday night the council voted to spend $500,000 on renovations. Leaders say the money will be a short term fix as they are still unsure what the future of the garage is, but they know people are using it now, and they wanted a short term solution.

“We know we have a need for parking in the downtown,” said Gleason. “The $500,000 is going to make the repairs necessary to give us 3-5 more years of usage out of that garage, and it’s also giving us the time to make the decision on what the long-term plan is.”

Currently one of the plans is to demolish it to make way for Connect Transit’s Downtown Transfer Center.

Gleason says community members can still use the garage while crews make the renovations.