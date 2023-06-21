PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Improving relationships and realizing that a recent uptick in violence is a community problem is what some civic leaders are saying Wednesday.

Terry Burnside, who runs the House of Hope, said the heart of the problem is “generational trauma.” Teens and young adults are settling interpersonal spats with guns and not the proper coping mechanisms.

“Stuff has trickled down and not been addressed,” he said. “How can these parents give their children any advice on how to cope with things when they didn’t get help themselves?”

Four people have been shot, and one has died. There have been several alerts from the city’s gunfire detection system which indicates how many rounds have been fired.

Semone Roth, a spokeswoman for the Peoria Police Department, said there were no updates on the recent shootings or the city’s ninth homicide of the year, which claimed the life of 15-year-old Emarion L. Carpenter early Sunday morning.

When asked if the department had any comments on the violence or what might be causing it, she declined, saying the department had no comment.

But city leaders spoke out saying something needs to be done.

“This is an issue that is happening across the city. We need everyone; it’s a community problem. We need to focus on improving relationships and we need residents to let us know when things are happening,” said Andre Allen, a Peoria City Council member.

Added his colleague around the Horseshoe, Denise Jackson, who represents the city’s South Side: “The shootings and homicides that have occurred in Peoria, Chicago, St. Louis and other cities around this country are very unfortunate. There are never winners.

“Families lose loved ones on both sides. It is all symptomatic of sin and a blatant disregard for human life. Parents, if you need help with wayward and reckless children there are a plethora of services available to help you in raising them,” Jackson said.

Burnside, whose organization speaks of “trauma-informed care,” believes the answer lies with people like him — those whose lives started on the streets and now can speak to the youth of today with enough “street cred” to make a difference.

“We have the same lived experiences. I have lost a brother. I have a son who has been shot twice. I have lost several cousins. Nephews have been shot. I have that first-hand experience,” he said.

And that helps him to go up to people before or after incidents and talk to them. The goal is to de-escalate things so people can cool down and more violence can be prevented. Burnside said he’s worked with different groups, identifying “influencers” of those involved who can then help him have closed-door meetings to mediate beefs or spats.

Mayor Rita Ali said police are using “every tool in their toolbox” but it falls on the community.

“The crime is not just a police issue, it’s a community issue that we all have to play a role in. Parents should help to keep their youths at home in the late hours, determine if they are carrying guns and intervene. Far too many youth are in possession of firearms and using them to settle disputes,” she said.

Ali, who created a community-based working group, dubbed “S-Net” to help brainstorm about ways to stop criminal violence, said “We are literally knocking on doors in high crime areas, getting a handle on household needs, and wrapping resources around those families.

“There is not one answer or one solution. We must employ a myriad of interventions and approaches to reducing violent crime. We are and will continue to do so,” the mayor added.

As for the recent uptick, Burnside said it’s “keyboard gangsters” who allow social media to bleed into real life. But he also notes that many of them haven’t been taught the proper coping skills when there are interpersonal issues.

And that’s where he, like Allen, believes it’s a community issue.

“We need to build up those bridges of trust. We need to be able to reach out to these young men, find out what is happening, and help them through it. We have to find out how to help them.”