PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Neighborhood House in West Peoria is celebrating its Community of Champions week. Special guests have included the Peoria Rivermen and WMBD’s very own Shelbey Roberts. Volunteers made more than 700 meals Wednesday.

Neighborhood House delivers anywhere from 800 to 1000 meals to homebound senior citizens every day. President and CEO Julie Bonar said that the program is more than just food delivery for their clients.

“During the pandemic, we found what it was really like to be isolated, to be alone, and that is how many of our clients feel, they’re home but they don’t have any contact with the outside world, so having that daily visit from a driver, it’s more than just that hot meal,” Bonar said.

The House’s mission is to inspire and help those that need it. Bonar outlined their mission as such:

“To put it simply, we feed, we educate, and we empower people, so feeding programs is the heart of what we do, the meals on wheels program is our largest program but we also have a food pantry, on Sundays our building opens up for anyone who is hungry,” Bonar said.

The House also does after-school programs and literacy programs for adults.