PEORIA, Ill. (WYZZ) — Community Players Theatre is kicking off the new year with their production of 12 Angry Jurors.



They will be hosting a pay-what-you-can preview showing on Thursday, January 4th, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.



The following performances will take place from January 5th through January 14th. Friday and Saturday showings will take place at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday showings will be at 2:30 p.m.



You can get your tickets now on the Community Players Theatre website!

