PEORIA, Ill. (WYZZ) — Are you a Snake, Smart, Brave, or Puff? Regardless of where you fall, the Community Players Theatre invites all ages of witches, wizards, and yes— even “mugs” to their upcoming parody production.



Puffs, or the Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic is a hilarious, friendly, and heartwarming play that follows the Puffs who just happen to be there during these increasingly eventful years!



You can get tickets to the show by visiting the Community Players Theatre website.

Check out our interview with the cast member to see what more you can expect.

