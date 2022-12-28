The Community Players Theatre in Bloomington is celebrating its historic 100th season. They came on the show to tell us a little bit about their upcoming production of the show, Sweat.



Sweat is a Pulitzer Prize-winning play written by Lynn Nottage. It tackles themes of racism and white supremacy through non-linear storytelling. The show’s producer, Opal Virtue, tells us the show is about friendship, and audiences are sure to connect with the play’s strong messages.



To learn more about the production, you can check out our interview with the show’s producer and Rich Tinaglia— the actor playing Stan.



The show runs January 6th – 8th and January 13th – 15th. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 PM, and Sunday shows are at 2:30 PM. You can get tickets now at communityplayers.org or by calling the box office at 309-663-2121.



The show is rated for mature audiences only.



