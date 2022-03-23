PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – With the Spirit of Peoria on the verge of being sold, some community members are looking back on fond memories and what may come next.

After the Julia Belle Swain steamboat left the Illinois river, it was replaced in 1988 by the Spirit of Peoria.

“We brought the boat from Paducah, Kentucky. I don’t know how many days, but I think I was awake the whole time,” said Bob Anton, first Captain of Spirit of Peoria.

While serving as the Spirit of Peoria’s first Captain, Anton said he experienced both good and challenging times.

“We were coming in here one time with the Manual prom at about 3 o’clock in the morning, and a thunderstorm was coming,” Anton said. “Most of the time, we just took people for a ride. We gave a good narration, talked about the history of the Illinois River and of steamboats.”

Memories of the boat could soon become distant after Peoria City Council waived its right of first refusal on Tuesday, allowing it to be sold.

Leaders with Discover Peoria said the Spirit provides a great experience for residents and visitors.

“To really take in our greatest resource here in Central Illinois, it’s the Illinois River,” said J.D. Dalfonso, Discover Peoria CEO.

Dalfonso said regardless of the decision that was made on Tuesday, the goal is to support city leaders in efforts to fill the boat’s void.

“We stand ready to work alongside them and the region to see what kind of attraction can sit alongside our riverfront,” Dalfonso said.

As the Spirit of Peoria prepares to set sail, Anton said a new community can enjoy what it has to offer.

“It played in Peoria and now it’ll play somewhere else,” Anton said.

The Spirit of Peoria’s current lease expires at the end of April. Dalfonso said, in the meantime, the boat will be enjoyed while it’s still here.