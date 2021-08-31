Community reacts to Normal shooting that left three dead and three injured

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) – After a shooting in Normal that left three dead, including the suspect, and three others injured, community members are trying to make sense of the incident.

Kienen Rose, a Normal resident, said when he left his apartment complex Monday evening, he immediately saw a major police presence near the mobile home park across the street.

“It was just a line of cop cars all up and down, like more than I’ve ever seen in one area,” Rose said.

Monday, law enforcement responded to a shooting that left three dead and three injured at Landing Estates.

Landing Estates resident Barbara Dunn said she was neighbors with Ronald and Sharon Reiner, both died during Monday’s incident.

She says she wasn’t home during the shooting but couldn’t believe her neighbors were involved, especially in a neighborhood she said is normally quiet.

“He was always quiet, he was always friendly, always waving at you, he and his wife both—I pray that God will take care of this whole situation and bless all the people that were involved,” Dunn said.

Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington is also mourning the loss of one of its church members, Julie Davis, who died during Monday’s shooting.

Associate Pastor David McBurney said he was stunned to learn about Davis’ death.

“Pure shock for myself as a pastor, for myself as a friend, and then shock in sharing that information and receiving phone calls from our members who keep wanting to think that it’s not real,” McBurney said.

McBurney says he describes Davis as a person who loved her faith and people.

“We’re mourning in hope and we’re mourning. Prayers right now are with the family and how to support them and how to walk with them through this long journey of grief,” McBurney said.

Trinity Lutheran Church is holding a prayer service Wednesday at 6:00 p.m., McBurney said the community is welcomed to attend.