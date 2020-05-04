Community reacts to the May 1 mask mandate

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As of May 1. all Illinois residents over the age of two are required to wear a facemask in public places and in situations where they can’t keep their distance from others.

The new mandate is an extension of Governor Pritzker’s stay-at-home order.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say wearing facial coverings in public helps prevent the spread of COVID-19 and helps people who may have the virus without knowing it.

This means you’ll have to wear a mask anywhere in public where you can’t maintain at least six feet of social distance.

Some examples are shopping at a grocery store, picking up food from a drive-thru, or traveling on public transportation.

Some members of the community are a bit indifferent about the new order.

“I think the local authorities are trying to make the best decisions, I don’t know if I agree with everything the Governor is choosing to do. I thought the order was a bit excessive but out of respect of authority I will follow the order,” says Peoria resident Jesse Rieker.