Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.

Community reacts to the May 1 mask mandate

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As of May 1. all Illinois residents over the age of two are required to wear a facemask in public places and in situations where they can’t keep their distance from others.

The new mandate is an extension of Governor Pritzker’s stay-at-home order.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say wearing facial coverings in public helps prevent the spread of COVID-19 and helps people who may have the virus without knowing it.

This means you’ll have to wear a mask anywhere in public where you can’t maintain at least six feet of social distance.

Some examples are shopping at a grocery store, picking up food from a drive-thru, or traveling on public transportation.

Some members of the community are a bit indifferent about the new order.

“I think the local authorities are trying to make the best decisions, I don’t know if I agree with everything the Governor is choosing to do. I thought the order was a bit excessive but out of respect of authority I will follow the order,” says Peoria resident Jesse Rieker.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Takeout & Delivery Guide

National Unemployment Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News