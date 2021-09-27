Community remembers 4 Peoria women who died in car crash 1 year ago

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It was an emotional scene near where a tragic crash occurred on Washington Street in 2020.

Family members and friends gathered at Logan Park Monday to share words and remember the women, Tyesha Thomas, Quanylan Thomas, Jazzman Burns, and Diamond Williams, who were all described as joyful.

In Sept. 2020, the four women, Manuel Academy graduates, died after racing another vehicle in the 3400 block of SW Washington Street.

As previously reported, Peoria Police said both vehicles were moving at high speed when the vehicle occupied by the four women lost control and crashed into a tree. One of the women was ejected from the vehicle, while the other three were trapped inside.

Monday, Community members held a BBQ, played games and tried to share a smile with one another.

“It’s basically for us to share our feelings together and our pain together and just be around each other,” said Margaret Williams, Diamond’s mother. “One fall, we all fall as mothers. So, I try to keep us together as a group.”

Williams also asked for violence in the city to end, adding no mother should have to bury their child.