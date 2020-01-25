Community remembers young man killed in ATV crash

CHILLICOTHE, Ill.– Last week, a 20-year-old Chillicothe man lost his life in an ATV accident. Just one week later his community came together to remember their friend.

Friends, co-workers and other community members participated in a Cruise for Buckley to remember Brandon Buckley, the 20-year-old man who was killed in that ATV accident last week.

Hundreds gathered at Illinois Valley Central High School on Saturday to remember their friend, Brandon Buckley with a precession of pickups.

“That was always his thing, you know he’s just redneck to the core. He loved going out, we spent so many hours out driving on these back roads,” said his friend, Becca Thomas.

Last week, Buckley tragically passed away in an ATV crash near his home, and everyone in the small town of Chillicothe seemed to know him.

“He touched everybody, everybody,” said another friend, Livi Scott.

Both Becca Thomas and Livi Scott were best friends with Brandon for nine years. They say he was always the life of the party.

“He was always making everybody laugh. I know every person here has a funny story with him,” Thomas said.

“He was just who he was and didn’t care,” Scott said.

After the precession, everyone was headed to his favorite hangout in town and both girls say he wouldn’t want it any other way.

“Oh, the most perfect thing ever. He would be so upset if none of us were here if none of us did something like this,” Thomas said.

Although Brandon is gone, they say he wouldn’t want them to be down. Instead, he’d rather them remember all the good times they had and continue living life to the fullest.

Both girls also said everyone has helped each other through the tragedy and Saturday was a celebration of life in honor of Brandon rather than a mourning of a loss.