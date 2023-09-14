PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Speak Out Illinois and CASA for the Tenth Judicial Circuit co-sponsored a kid-centric community resource fair on Thursday at the Peoria Public Library main branch.

The participating organizations gave out toys and treats to entice children as their parents learned about resources they may need.

“There’s resources out there to serve every need from food insecurity to housing insecurity, our organization specifically works with children who have experienced abuse and/or neglect,” said Ryan Lacerna, director of recruiting, marketing and compliance at CASA of the Tenth Judicial Circuit.

Lacerna said Peoria is rich in resources, but many people don’t know about them.

“We’re here to bring awareness to the wonderful resources in this community and hopefully get more people educated and involved with those resources,” he said.

The participating organizations were Big Brother Big Sister of Greater Peoria, Hult Center for Healthy Living, Peoria Area Food Bank, Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum, Boys and Girls Club of Greater Peoria, Speak Out Illinois, and CASA for the Tenth Judicial Circuit.